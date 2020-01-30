|
Citation
|
Ahmed S, Khaium MO, Tazmeem F. Int. J. Soc. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32586209
|
Abstract
|
The first COVID-19 case of India has been identified in Kerala on 30 January 2020 (‘Kerala Reports First Confirmed Coronavirus Case in India’, 2020). On 12 March 2020, the death of the first coronavirus case has been confirmed (‘India’s First Coronavirus Death Is Confirmed in Karnataka’, 2020), and since then, as of 21 April 2020, a total of 46,433 got infected, and 1,568 coronavirus deaths have been endorsed in India (World Health Organization, 2020). Due to the spike in corona cases, the government of India enforced a total lockdown to slow down the spread of coronavirus across the whole country for 21 days from 25 March to 14 April 2020 (‘Coronavirus: India Enters “Total Lockdown” After Spike in Cases’, 2020), later extended until 3 May (‘PM Narendra Modi Says India Will Extend Coronavirus Lockdown Until 3 May’, 2020). However, India witnessed another crisis because of this lockdown. Most of the liquor shops have been shut down for the time being following the government announcement, which led the liquor addicts to suffer from alcohol withdrawal symptoms (AWS).
Language: en