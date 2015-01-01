|
Citation
|
Kariyawasam MGLK, Ononaiye M. Int. J. Indian Psychol. 2019; 7(2): 635-647.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, The International Journal of Indian Psychȯlogy, Publisher Red'Shine Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Self-harm is the intentional destruction of the body tissue with or without a suicidal purpose. Self-harm is the second leading cause of death across the world and it is most prevalent among young people. Although parenting style and parental attachment have shown to have a direct impact on chronic self-harm, surprisingly there is very limited research exploring the complex interplay between these factors and cultural differences. Therefore, this study aimed to explore whether parenting style (using the Parental Authority Questionnaire) and the quality of parent-child attachment (using the Inventory of Parents and Peer Attachments) has an impact on self-harming in young people from the UK (n = 100) and Sri Lanka (n = 100), using a questionnaire-based quantitative design.
Language: en