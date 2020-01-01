Abstract

The purpose of present study was to find out correlation between adults' Nomophobic Symptoms and Depression. The total 360 sample were taken out, In which 180 were male and 180 were female. The research tool for Nomophobic Symptoms; self administered inventory was used and for depression derogatis inventory was used. For the purpose of analysis. The Karl Pearson 'r' was used. Present study reveals the result that there is significant correlation between Nomophobic Symptoms and Depression.



Language: en