Abstract

The Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender (LGBT) community at large is considered a subgroup vulnerable to depression and suicidality. The prevalence is also found to higher in homosexuals than heterosexual individuals. Despite people becoming more open about their sexuality there are people at large who are having difficulty and the fear is still there to admit their sexual status in the society. This internalized phobia is leading to major issues like suicide on the basis of the literature present this study tries to review the relationship between the homophobia as casual factor of suicide in the Western Culture and Indian Culture. The conclusion drawn from this review has given the idea where work needs to be done make findings and data more concrete.

