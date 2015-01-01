Abstract

Parenting has been a well-researched area in the fields like psychology and other public health services, but less importance has been given to the parenting style that has been perceived by their children. This study aims to examine the relationship among perceived parenting style, self-esteem and socio-economic status of juvenile delinquents. 30 juvenile delinquents of age ranging 15 to 17 were administered with questionnaires for parenting style, self-esteem and socio-economic statuses and the responses were scored and analysed. The result suggests that there exists a weak correlation between perceived parenting style and self-esteem. But there was no significant difference on perceived parenting styles across different socio-economic statuses. The results also claim that there is no significant difference on self-esteem across different socio-economic status.

