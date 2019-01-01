Abstract

Suicide is a major public health issue in the United States. The National Strategy for Suicide Prevention recommended increased education for individuals who work directly with at-risk populations, such as clients in child welfare programs, programs that serve older adults, and those working with adjudicated youths. Many BSW graduates enter direct practice positions in these agencies and would benefit from education on suicide during their BSW program. This teaching note describes a BSW course on understanding suicide. The course development, content, readings, assignments, and inclass exercises are described. The feedback of the students who enrolled in this course (N=17) is included. Implications for instructors, including considering students' own lived experiences with suicide, and for undergraduate social work programs are identified.



Keywords: Suicide prevention, BSW education, teaching note, suicide



