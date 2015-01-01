|
Citation
|
Abualkanam AS, Abudalbouh WK, Al-Fawwaz A, Al-Afef AK. Journal of social sciences research 2019; 5(12): 1796-1804.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The cases of suicide among teenagers in the U.S. have increased significantly. Among the factors considered responsible for this trend is the increasing cases of depression. Several sources, including Shain (2016) have associated this trend with the internet age and the increasing use of social media. Understand the connection between these three things, depression, suicide rates, and social media uses, can be the foundation for determining reasonable solutions to the problem of increasing suicide rates.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Growing rates; Social media; Suicide; Teenagers; U.S.