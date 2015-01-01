Abstract

Maritime piracy is a global problem affecting the entire world, particularly, world maritime, which contributes a huge percentage of the logistics in world economy. Being a worldwide problem, it is necessary to develop a counter piracy law for Nigeria, gearing towards both domestic and regional jurisdictions for effective application and enforcement. Sea navigation through ships is the major means of movement of finished goods and raw materials globally. The sea being the heritage of mankind, any activity that negatively affects sea transportation affects the world economy, nay, Nigerian economy. Maritime pirates over the ages have been considered as enemies of humanity. Piracy has been a major problem in all major sea routes worldwide, including the gulf of Guinea. Notwithstanding all the criminal activities of maritime pirates in and around the gulf of Guinea including Nigerian coastal waters, there is no legal framework formulated to accost and punish pirates to curtail their activities. It is quite unfortunate that the international Convention developed by the UNCLOS, 1982, to fight piracy and armed robbery at sea is yet to be domesticated as part of Nigerian municipal law. The various agreements and guidelines churned out by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), on this subject are yet to become part of Nigerian policy as recommended to member states of IMO. This article recommends that Section 12 of the Nigerian 1999 Constitution should domesticate these conventions and guidelines as counter piracy law for the country to make the fight against maritime piracy and armed robbery successful.

