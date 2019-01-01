Abstract

The presented paper tries to analyse the psychological dimension of self-harm. The explanatory background of the study is that the term "self-harm" represents a complex and multidimensional problem, which requires an understanding from the three main dimensions (somatic-psycho-social/spiritual) of personality. The core of the study is to analyse the phenomenological description, functions and relationship between the somatic, mental and neural processes of self-harming from the point of view of psychological aspects of self-harming. The authors show that self-harm can be understood as a specific form of dialectical self-relationship - very often associated with forms and functions of self-criticism, hate or shame and feelings of inferiority (low social rank), but the hidden purpose of this behaviour may link to the self-improvement.



