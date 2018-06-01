Abstract

AIM: The number of studies conducted to find out the knowledge level of emergency physicians in Turkey about child abuse and neglect

are limited. In this study, knowledge levels and attitudes of emergency physicians on the issue were assessed within the scope of literature.



Materials and Methods: Male and female physicians who worked in the emergency services of state hospitals in Ordu province provincial directorate of health between the dates 01.06.2018 and 01.09.2018 and who volunteered to participate were included in the study. The participants were given a 28-item questionnaire form which assessed the participants' demographic characteristics and their attitudes towards child abuse and "Child Abuse Knowledge scale".



Results: 73.2% of the physicians who participated in the study were general practitioners, while 26.8% were emergency medicine specialists. The rate of physicians who came across child abuse cases in the emergency service was found as 57.5%. 86.6% of the physicians stated that child abuse cases required a multidisciplinary approach.



Conclusion: 88% of the physicians stated that they did not have any post graduate training on child abuse and most of the physicians stated that their post graduate training was not sufficient. Increasing training about the issue before or after graduation can improve physicians' attitudes and behaviours towards child abuse cases. It will be easier to resolve the incident with a multidisciplinary approach when necessary if physicians make an assessment of child abuse as part of examination in each child they examine.



Keywords: Child abuse, child's best interest, emergency service, physician

