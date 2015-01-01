Abstract

Child sexual abuse is a global public health issue calling the attention of practitioners, scholars and policy makers to address it. This study argues that children are being sexually abused both by family and non-family members, and such incidents are not always reported and/or disclosed due to various influential factors. This study was aimed at exploring and describing possible influential factors for the non-disclosure of child sexual abuse amongst Bapedi tribe. A qualitative approach with a descriptive phenomenological design was followed. Fifteen caregivers of children were purposively selected in order to pursue the aim of this study. Data was collected through semi-structured interviews and analysed thematically through the help of Nvivo Software. The findings indicate that due to factors such as fear of the perpetrator, the practice of the spirit of ubuntu, socio-economic status of the family and relationship with the perpetrator, protecting the dignity of the family, fear of victimisation, fear of witchcraft, and cultural beliefs, child sexual abuse in the Bapedi tribe is an issue to be dealt with by families affected and if need be, traditional courts intervene in case the families disagree. It can therefore be concluded that there is a lack of information on the nastiness of child sexual offences against children amongst Bapedi tribe. Therefore, the Bapedi tribe must be empowered to disclose and/or report child sexual abuse and the implications of not doing so.

