Journal Article

Citation

Wade G. British journal of child health 2020; 1(1): 26-33.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020)

DOI

10.12968/chhe.2020.1.1.26

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The role of social workers in safeguarding and child protection has received much critical attention in recent years, in an evolving political and social arena, where policy and practice has shifted following both public outcry of serious case reviews and subsequent policy and practice changes concerning the profession and how it services the needs of the most vulnerable in society. This article seeks to critically examine the current methodology for identifying suspected child sexual abuse signs and indicators, the evolving spectrum of abuse, including critical evaluation of current perspectives on child sexual exploitation.


Language: en
