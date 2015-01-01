SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Day P. British journal of child health 2020; 1(1): 36-39.

10.12968/chhe.2020.1.1.36

Transgender young people are frequently ostracised by their families and communities. As a result, their emotional wellbeing can be seriously affected. School nurses have an important role to play in supporting transgender young people and embracing diversity in ways which encourage tolerance and inclusion in school communities.


