Allam RF, Finlay F, Plastow L. British journal of child health 2020; 1(2): 66-68.

(Copyright © 2020)

10.12968/chhe.2020.1.2.66

Modern slavery is a crime that has gained international attention in recent years. School nurses play an important role in safeguarding and protecting vulnerable young people and it is therefore essential that they feel knowledgeable about this subject. This article provides an overview of modern slavery and looks at the crucial role school nurses can play to help tackle the issue.


Language: en
