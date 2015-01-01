Abstract

The purpose of this primary research study was to explore young people's experiences of an anti-bullying Drama in Education workshop, to understand the meanings young people have attributed to their experiences in relation to the workshop using an interpretative study design and to understand if the intervention has influenced participant's knowledge, skills, and behaviours in bullying situations. The research aims to fill the knowledge gap of the mechanisms in which arts and health promotion and health education interventions enhance social and cognitive skills in young people and the longitudinal impact of drama interventions and their relevance in enhancing long-term skills and knowledge.

