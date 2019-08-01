Abstract

The approach to child abuse due to domestic violence is one of the most complex in forensic medicine. The objectives are the evaluation of the physical-psychological damage and of the indicators of child abuse, the analysis of credibility of the testimony and the study of the family dynamics. In this article, the systematic approach to child abuse is reviewed: sources of documentation, psychological evaluation, story gathering and use of psychological tests. A model of psychological exploration based on blocks is proposed, guidelines for the determination of the causal relationship between allegation of ill-treatment and damage detected are formulated, and recommendations for the analysis of credibility in order to conclude on the coherence of the story are suggested. The main indicators of child abuse are also described. The conclusions of the forensic report must be based on solid evidence, since poor evaluation could cause irreparable damage to children and their families.





El abordaje del maltrato infantil intrafamiliar (MII) es uno de los más complejos en medicina forense. Los objetivos periciales son la evaluación del daño físico-psíquico y de los indicadores de MII, el análisis de credibilidad del testimonio y el estudio de la dinámica familiar. En este artículo se revisa la sistemática de abordaje del MII (fuentes de documentación, evaluación psíquica, recogida del relato y uso de pruebas psicológicas); se propone un modelo de exploración psíquico basado en bloques, se formulan pautas para la determinación del nexo causal entre hechos denunciados y daño detectado y para el análisis de la credibilidad con el fin de concluir sobre la coherencia del relato. También se describen los principales indicadores de MII. Las conclusiones del informe forense se deben basar en evidencias sólidas ya que una peritación deficiente podría producir daños irreparables en víctimas menores y sus familias.

Language: en