Abstract

Child abuse is manifested in various forms, such as: physical and emotional abuse, neglecting and sexual abuse. The child abuse does not know any limit, but the children asking help come mainly from poor and risked strata of the society.The roots of this phenomenon stand in the patriarchal mentality that characterises the Albanian family and the entire society in the country as well. Even though there is an increased level of awareness rising on child abuse among the population, it still remains much to do in order to overcome abusive stereotypes and models of parenthood.

Language: en