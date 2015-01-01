Abstract

Rugby headgear is one of the important protective tool for protecting rugby players from head injury. However, there are still some professional or amateur rugby players who are not concerned about the use of headgear as a protective device. Rugby headgear has been created to protect the heads of rugby players in particular to avoid minor injuries such as wounds because rugby is a sport that requires strong physical movements and abusive techniques. At the same time, the ability of rugby headgear to protect against the occurrence of brain injury is questionable. Therefore, the objective of this project is to propose a conceptual design of rugby headgear by taking into account factors to prevent or reduce the potential of brain injury. The methodology used was a survey of professional and amateur rugby players to determine the need for the design of the headgear, conceptual map for the idea of development, House of Quality (HoQ) in assessing the needs of rugby players, Morphological Chart in determining the concept, Pugh's Selection Method in finding the most appropriate design. Headgear that is round and cover most of the heads has been selected as a conceptual design with sorbothane as core material. Valco strap was used as fastener and sponge in the head for the comfort to the player's head

