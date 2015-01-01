Abstract

This descriptive comparative research determined the vulnerability and risk index including the adaptive capacity of the university exposed elements: population, natural resources, and facilities. A researcher-made survey questionnaire was used to determine the adaptive capacity of these elements and was administered to 598 respondents composed of students, faculty, and non-teaching personnel from the three campuses. An assessment survey was also conducted over three groups of purposively selected students, personnel, and external stakeholders for vulnerability and risk. Using descriptive and inferential analysis, the study yielded a high adaptive capacity for all exposed elements and a significant difference when the respondents were grouped into campuses. Likewise, all campuses have a very low vulnerability and low risk to landslide but have a different risk to flooding: B has a high risk, A is moderate, while C has no risk.



FINDINGS suggest that each campus has to be treated differently to address priority areas.

Language: en