Shaojie D, Xin Z, Hong W. European journal of education and applied psychology 2019; (2): 3-6.
The article is devoted to the study of the special features of child-parent relationships of adolescents with self-mutilating behavior. It shows that highly intensive emotional reactions of self-mutilating character are consolidated involuntarily in family atmosphere. The self-harm act, on the one hand, lowers the intensity of painful emotions, and on the other hand, negatively consolidates self-harm which is seen as an effective means of avoiding emotional pain.