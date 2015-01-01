Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The Yellow May Movement was created in Brazil in 2014, with only one objective, i.e., to bring society's attention to the high rates of deaths and injuries in traffic all around the world. The aim is to raise awareness toward the issue of road safety and mobilize the whole society, involving the most diverse segments.



AIM: This manuscript aims to introduce the "Yellow May" Movement and provide an update of its current status and suggest future directions it should follow.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Between the years 2014 and 2019, data were collected using citations from the Yellow May Campaign.



RESULTS: The movement started in seven countries and has been growing every year. By 2019, the movement had more than 3,000 campaign actions in 28 countries. The campaign's reach on social media has risen exponentially over the last 5 years, reaching more than 444,000 website views in 2019. The number of partners around the world has also risen.



CONCLUSION: The movement has increased every year changing our consciousness and the way we perceive mobility and may be an embryo for public policy in countries with little tradition of trauma prevention.

Language: en