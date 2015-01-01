|
Citation
|
Fraga GP, Calderan TRA, Dorigatti AE, Gutierrez DM, Ramalho JA. Panam. J. Trauma Crit. Care Emerg. Surg. 2020; 9(1): 45-48.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The Yellow May Movement was created in Brazil in 2014, with only one objective, i.e., to bring society's attention to the high rates of deaths and injuries in traffic all around the world. The aim is to raise awareness toward the issue of road safety and mobilize the whole society, involving the most diverse segments.
Language: en