Abstract

Aim

The study aims to estimate the prevalence of snakebite and deaths due to animal bites and stings in India.



Methods

The study used Health Management Information System data of years 2017-18 and 2018-19.



Results

Results estimated that 2,00,492 and 2,30,950 persons were envenomed due to the snakebites in the respective years 2017-18 and 2018-19 in India. West Bengal (36.6 person), Tamil Nadu (36.6), Goa (34.5), Maharashtra (32.4), Andhra Pradesh (31.7), Odisha (27.1) and Karnataka (20.3) have higher prevalence of snakebites per 100,000 populations during 2017-18. In 2018-19, cases were increased for West Bengal (39.4), Odisha (37.0), Tamil Nadu (36.4), Andhra Pradesh (35.3) and Maharashtra (35.0). The results also highlighted that 9,200 (2017-18) and 8,890 (2018-19) persons are died due to the animal bites and stings in India.



Conclusion

Our findings significantly contributes in the policy making at the administrative level including district level, state level and eventually to the nation.

Language: en