Introduction

Evidence suggests that the way of enduring emotional distress plays a role in the tendency of people to abuse drugs. Accordingly, the present study aims to compare the distress tolerance in metamphetamines and drug abusers with non-drug abusers.



Methodology

The current study is an analytical study. The statistical population includes all the patients abusing methamphetamine and opium as well as non-drug abuser individuals visiting Farabi Hospital of Kermanshah in western Iran in 2018. Among the population, 202 individuals (50 individuals abusing methamphetamine, 52 individuals abusing opium, and 100 non-addicted individuals) were selected using convenient sampling, and then they were approximately matched based on demographic variables. The data were collected using the Distress Tolerance Scale developed by Simons and Gaher and were analyzed using multi-variate analysis of variance (MANOVA) and one-way analysis of variance in SPSS20 statistical software application.



Results

The finding analysis showed that the score of the concept of absorption by negative emotions (The subscale of distress tolerance) was significantly different between non-drug abusers and methamphetamine abusers (P < 0.05). The mean scores of distress mental evaluation and the overall score of emotional distress tolerance were also statistically significant between non-drug abusers and methamphetamine abusers as well as non-drug abusers and opium abusers. However, this difference was not significant between methamphetamine abusers and opioid abusers (P > 0.05).



Conclusion

The findings of the current study show that patients abusing opium and methamphetamine are less capable of tolerating distress compared to non-drug abuser.

