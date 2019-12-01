Abstract

Background

The workplace is one of the important sites where substance use problems occur; very few studies identify the relationship between work and substance use in India. The current research was performed in a rural area where mining mostly occurs, to study the association of some of the risk factors of substance use.

Objective

This study examines the prevalence and pattern of substance use among mineworkers in Karauli district of Rajasthan, India.

Methods

The cross-sectional study included individuals over the age of 15 years, 218 mineworkers and 203 non-mine workers used for comparison purpose. Ten villages were selected using probability proportional to size sampling technique and participants were recruited using non-random sampling from each village from May 2014 to September 2014. Descriptive and analytical methods were used to estimate the prevalence and to identify the associated risk factors.

Results

Logistic regression analysis showed that mineworkers were at a higher risk of substance abuse as compared to the non-mine workers. Prevalence of consumption of khaini, bidi, alcohol, and gutkha was higher among mineworkers while the use of hookah smoking was among non-mine workers. Association analyses identified that factors such as age at starting work, awareness of work, associated risks, injury at a workplace, respiratory illness, periodontal problems or gum pain, and being in debt were significantly associated with uses of such hazardous substances among the mineworkers.

Conclusion

This may be the first study reporting on substance use among mine workers. The prevalence of substance use among mineworkers in this study was higher than the comparison group. Moreover, it correlates with multiple health problems suggesting a need to promote specific interventions to prevent mine workers towards substance use.

Language: en