Hassanipour S, Kazemi H, Ghayour AR, Kazemi-Najafabadi A, Nikbakht HA, Ghaem H. Clin. Epidemiol. Glob. Health 2019; 7(4): 559-563.

Abstract

Objectives
Suicide is a conscious act in which the individual deliberately commit and unusual act with the intention of self-harm. The present study aims to examine some epidemiological factors affecting attempted and completed suicide rate during 2012-2016 in NajafAbad, a city in Isfahan province.

Methods
This is a cross-sectional study. The subjects are 2138 cases involved in suicide attempt during 2012-2016 that gone to Montazeri and Al-Zahra hospital. Chi-square, logistic regression and Cochran-Armitage test was used for data analysis.

Result
Totally, 1385 (64.8%) patients were female and 47.8% were younger than 24 years of age. The most common method of suicide was medication overdose (91.1%). In multivariable analysis, male gender (OR: 2.67; CI 95% 1.53 to 4.64) was a risk factor for fatal suicide and application of chemical methods (OR: 0.018; CI 95% 0.010 to 0.032) was a protective factor.

RESULTS regarding completed suicide trend analysis shows that this trend has had a significant statistical difference in men (p = 0.019) but in women this trend doesn't statistically significant difference. (p = 0.209).

Conclusions
According to the findings of the present study, attempted and completed suicide rate in Najafabad is relatively high compared to other regions in Islamic Republic of Iran. The completed suicide rate was significant in men which achieved its greatest value in 2015. Suicide attempt rate didn't show a significant statistical difference in both men and women.


Epidemiology; Suicide; Iran; Trend

