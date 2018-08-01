Abstract

Context

Postpartum depression (PPD) is a common affective disorder and is considered as an important public health problem as most of the time it remains unrecognized and affects the health of not only the mother but also the interpersonal relationships, mother-infant bonding as well as emotional and cognitive development of the baby.



Objective

To estimate the prevalence and analyze the factors associated with PPD.



Settings and design

A community based cross-sectional study was conducted in rural areas of Udupi Taluk, Karnataka over a period of six months.



Methods and material

Four hundred ten (410) postnatal women within six months of their deliveries were interviewed using a semi-structured questionnaire, and were screened using Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale (EPDS).



Statistical analysis

Descriptive analysis was done on socio-demographic variables, obstetric, neonatal and postnatal and psychosocial factors. Logistic regression was carried to analyze the factors associated with PPD.



Results

Prevalence of PPD was 21.5%. Higher level of maternal and paternal educational status, labour complications, more than two children, history of an abortion and sleeping difficulty of the mothers were found to be statistically significant for PPD.



Conclusion

Early identification of symptoms and timely referral to appropriate health care provider can prevent major depression in the postnatal period.



Key messages

Higher level of educational status of mothers was found to be a risk factor whereas educated fathers were protective for PPD.

