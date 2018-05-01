SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Richardson M, Garner P, Donegan S. Clin. Epidemiol. Glob. Health 2019; 7(2): 192-198.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.cegh.2018.05.005

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Authors of systematic reviews may perform subgroup analyses to investigate how treatment effect varies across different subgroups of patients or trials. Previous research has shown that Cochrane review authors do not sufficiently report their interpretation of subgroup analyses. Consequently, we developed a tutorial with the aim of improving the interpretation of subgroup analyses in reviews. We explain the importance of interpreting subgroup analyses, and demonstrate how to interpret subgroup analyses using theoretical examples and a real-life subgroup analysis with clinical context. Finally, we provide recommendations for the interpretation of subgroup analyses in systematic reviews.


Language: en

Keywords

Meta-analysis; Subgroup analyses; Systematic reviews

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print