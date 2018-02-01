Abstract

Objectives

To measure the prevalence of depression among the rural elderly population of North Tamilnadu in India and to identify the associated social factors.



Methods

A community based cross sectional study was carried out among those aged 60 years and above. The data was collected from 162 consenting participants, who were selected through a multi staged cluster sampling, using a structured interviewer administered questionnaire and Geriatric depression scale (short form) and prevalence was calculated. A binary logistic regression was done to identify the independent association of risk factors with depression.



Results

The study found the prevalence of old age depression as 52.5% (95% CI: 44.7-60.3) with factors low socio economic status, increasing age and single status posing strong independent risk.



Conclusion

The authors advocate community based support systems in rural areas which will increase the social interaction and inclusiveness of the aged.

Language: en