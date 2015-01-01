|
Citation
|
Tok E, Agdas MG, Ozkok MK, Kuru A. Int. J. Contemp. Urban Aff. 2020; 4(1): 47-60.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, AHEP University and Alanya municipality)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Urban open green spaces have an important role in today's health problems and the necessity for the urban health to create green areas that have high accessibility for all citizens. Acceleration of urbanization in recent decades decays balance of green areas and impervious surfaces in cities because of rent seeking society. The main problem associated with adequate provision of green area and fair access for residents. According to the "Spatial Planning Policy Framework", K?rklareli doesn't provide green space per capita. The aim of the study is to identify the socio-psychological effects of the green areas in the Kirklareli.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Urban Health