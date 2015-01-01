Abstract

Due to the thermal modernization process of old residential buildings, there has been a significant increase in the air-tightness of apartments, which may contribute to the deterioration of the safety of users and rescue teams in a fire, for example, the emergence of a very dangerous backdraft phenomenon. The aim of the study was to investigate the impact of air-tightness of premises on selected fire parameters in particular toxic gas concentrations, which is the most common cause of deaths of people due to fires. In the research, an experimental method was used, consisting of the measurement of concentrations of gases such as oxygen, carbon monoxide and dioxide, hydrogen sulfide, propylene, acetylene, hydrogen and nitric oxide, and dioxide, which most often give off during a fire due to modern interior design materials. Two fire tests were carried out, one in a sealed apartment and the other unsealed (one window wing half-open). The concentrations of the previously mentioned gases obtained in both tests are presented and then compared with each other. Based on the analysis, conclusions have been formulated, which suggest that increasing the tightness may increase the toxicity of the fire environment.

Language: en