Abstract

PURPOSE: This study was conducted to evaluate the effect of a solution-oriented approach in depressive patients on suicide probability and the social functioning level.



DESIGN AND METHOD: The research was designed as a randomized controlled trial with a pretest and posttest control group and repeated measures. A Solution-Oriented Approach Intervention (SOAI) was performed for a total of 6 to 10 sessions with the experimental group.



FINDINGS: The SOAI in depressive patients effectively increased the social functioning level and decreased suicide probability.



PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: The SOAI in depressive patients should be implemented by psychiatric nurses within the scope of psychiatric care services.

