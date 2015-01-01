|
Citation
|
Cowlishaw S, Metcalf O, Stone C, O'Donnell M, Lotzin A, Forbes D, Hegarty K, Kessler D. J. Clin. Psychol. Med. Settings 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32592119
|
Abstract
|
Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) may be a common issue in primary care in the UK, but there have been no studies of all-cause PTSD in general samples of attenders in this country. The current paper thus explores the extent and distribution of probable PTSD among patients attending general practices in England. Cross-sectional survey data from adult patients (n = 1058) attending 11 general practices in southwest England were analysed. Patients were recruited from waiting rooms and completed anonymous questionnaires, including measures of depression, anxiety and risky alcohol use. Current probable PTSD was measured using the 4-item Primary Care PTSD Scale (PC-PTSD).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
PTSD; Primary care; Depression; Anxiety; Cross-sectional study