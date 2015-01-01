Abstract

Autoerotic deaths refer to fatalities occurring during individual, solitary sexual activity, in which some device, situation, or act is used to gain or boost the sexual arousal of the subject. Anorectal autoeroticism is an autoerotic paraphilic activity that pertains to the self-insertion of various objects into the anal canal and rectal cavity to gain or heighten the subject's sexual drive. Although most foreign bodies inserted into the rectum do not cause significant injury, the introduction of some objects into the rectum might have unpredictable and even fatal effects. In this paper, we describe an intriguing autoerotic case of a 35-year-old male who sustained an explosive rectal trauma as a result of the unanticipated bursting of an expandable rubber pipe stopper that he inserted into his rectum and hyperinflated via an air blow gun connected through a pressure pipe to a centralized air-distribution system. The man sustained a circular abruption of the rectum with partial avulsion of the abdominal wall, associated with bleeding into the abdominal cavity and chest wall, and died before admission to the hospital. A police investigation revealed that the victim was a regular contributor to several web forums dedicated to unusual sexual activities. This case raises awareness of the broadening spectrum of methods and experiments associated with autoerotic behavior. We also reviewed the literature pertaining to this topic and outlined some of the characteristics of atypical autoerotic deaths. Although certain autoerotic methods are relatively common, other unusual autoerotic techniques may present novel challenges within the medicolegal field.

