Abstract

Aggression and psychopathy are multifaceted conditions determined interpersonal and antisocial factors. Only a few studies analyze the link between these separate factors and specific brain morphology distinctively. A voxel-based morphometry (VBM) analysis was performed on 27 violent offenders and 27 controls aiming to associate sub-features of aggressive and psychopathic behavior with specific gray matter volumes. Trait aggression was assessed using two self-report tests (Aggression Questionnaire, AQ, and Reactive-Proactive-Aggression Questionnaire, RPQ) and psychopathy with the Psychopathy Checklist-Revised (PCL-R). Total and sub-scale scores of these tests were correlated to the brain morphometry of the offenders group in separate analyses. It was found that psychopathic behavior was negatively correlated with prefrontal gray matter volume and that this result was primarily driven by the antisocial behavior sub-scale of the PCL-R. Furthermore, less gray matter in right superior frontal and left inferior parietal regions with increasing antisocial behavior could be observed. One cluster comprising the right middle and superior temporal gyrus was negatively correlated with both, reactive aggression and antisocial behavior. These results outline (1) the importance of distinctively analyzing sub-features that contribute to aggressive and psychopathic behavior, given that the negative correlation of psychopathy global scores with prefrontal volume was driven by one single facet of the PCL-R scale (antisocial behavior). Moreover, these results indicate (2) fronto-temporo-parietal network deficits in antisocial, criminal offenders, with a particular strong effect in the temporal lobe.

