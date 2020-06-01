SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Fish JN, McInroy LB, Paceley MS, Williams ND, Henderson S, Levine DS, Edsall RN. J. Adolesc. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jadohealth.2020.06.002

32591304 PMCID

PURPOSE: LGBTQ youth are a population who experience unique stressors. This study investigated their experiences with the COVID-19 pandemic via Q Chat Space-a national online chat-based support program.

METHODS: Transcript data from 31 synchronous, text-based chats collected during the onset of state-based "social distancing" ordinances in Spring 2020 were analyzed.

RESULTS: While encountering COVID-19-related stressors likely to be experienced by youth generally, participants' experiences were concomitantly imbued with LGBTQ-specific intrapersonal, interpersonal, and structural challenges. Difficulties included maintaining mental health, being isolated with unsupportive families, and loss of in-person identity-based socialization and support.

CONCLUSIONS: Findings highlight the importance of synchronous, text-based online platforms to enable LGBTQ youth to feel safe to seek support while at home. Given the potential for long-term physical distancing, concerted efforts are required to provide necessary resources and support for LGBTQ youth during the COVID-19 pandemic.


Adolescents; COVID-19; Coronavirus; Cybercounseling; LGBTQ; LGBTQ youth; Online programs; Sexual and gender minority

