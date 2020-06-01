Abstract

PURPOSE: LGBTQ youth are a population who experience unique stressors. This study investigated their experiences with the COVID-19 pandemic via Q Chat Space-a national online chat-based support program.



METHODS: Transcript data from 31 synchronous, text-based chats collected during the onset of state-based "social distancing" ordinances in Spring 2020 were analyzed.



RESULTS: While encountering COVID-19-related stressors likely to be experienced by youth generally, participants' experiences were concomitantly imbued with LGBTQ-specific intrapersonal, interpersonal, and structural challenges. Difficulties included maintaining mental health, being isolated with unsupportive families, and loss of in-person identity-based socialization and support.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings highlight the importance of synchronous, text-based online platforms to enable LGBTQ youth to feel safe to seek support while at home. Given the potential for long-term physical distancing, concerted efforts are required to provide necessary resources and support for LGBTQ youth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Language: en