Fish JN, McInroy LB, Paceley MS, Williams ND, Henderson S, Levine DS, Edsall RN. J. Adolesc. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32591304 PMCID
PURPOSE: LGBTQ youth are a population who experience unique stressors. This study investigated their experiences with the COVID-19 pandemic via Q Chat Space-a national online chat-based support program.
Adolescents; COVID-19; Coronavirus; Cybercounseling; LGBTQ; LGBTQ youth; Online programs; Sexual and gender minority