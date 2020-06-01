|
Nath A, Gaur NK, Vathulya M, Kapoor A, Mir MA, Mago V, Chattopadhyay D. Injury 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PMID
32591216
BACKGROUND: Reports of injuries caused by bear attacks are scarce in the Himalayan region of India, such as Uttarakhand, which is surrounded by hills and thick forests. We retrospectively studied 18 patients attacked by Himalayan black and sloth bears to understand the pattern of the attacks and their management.
Bear attack; Facial injuries; Facial reconstruction; Maxillofacial injury