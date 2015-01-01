Abstract

PURPOSE: This study was intended to determine the effect of skin cooling on breath-hold duration and predicted emergency air supply duration during immersion.



METHODS: While wearing a helicopter transport suit with a dive mask, 12 subjects (29 ± 10 yr, 78 ± 14 kg, 177 ± 7 cm, 2 women) were studied in 8 and 20°C water. Subjects performed a maximum breath-hold, then breathed for 90 s (through a mouthpiece connected to room air) in five skin-exposure conditions. The first trial was out of water for Control (suit zipped, hood on, mask off). Four submersion conditions included exposure of the: Partial Face (hood and mask on); Face (hood on, mask off); Head (hood and mask off); and Whole Body (suit unzipped, hood and mask off).



RESULTS: Decreasing temperature and increasing skin exposure reduced breath-hold time (to as low as 10 ± 4 s), generally increased minute ventilation (up to 40 ± 15 L · min-1), and decreased predicted endurance time (PET) of a 55-L helicopter underwater emergency breathing apparatus. In 8°C water, PET decreased from 2 min 39 s (Partial Face) to 1 min 11 s (Whole Body).



CONCLUSION: The most significant factor increasing breath-hold and predicted survival time was zipping up the suit. Face masks and suit hoods increased thermal comfort. Therefore, wearing the suits zipped with hoods on and, if possible, donning the dive mask prior to crashing, may increase survivability. The results have important applications for the education and preparation of helicopter occupants. Thermal protective suits and dive masks should be provided.Madu VC, Carnahan H, Brown R, Ennis K-A, Tymko KS, Hurrie DMG, McDonald GK, Cornish SM, Giesbrecht GG. Skin cooling on breath-hold duration and predicted emergency air supply duration during immersion. Aerosp Med Hum Perform. 2020; 91(7):578-585.

