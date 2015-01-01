Abstract

BACKGROUND: Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is prevalent among road traffic accident survivors (RTA), yet the psychological welfare of the persons has largely been ignored as health care professionals focus more on managing physical injuries. Many literatures from other parts of the world have addressed the issue of post-traumatic stress disorder among road traffic accident survivors, but such studies are mostly unavailable in sub-Saharan Africa, especially in Ethiopia. Therefore, this study examined the prevalence and determinants of PTSD among RTA survivors attending selected hospitals in southern Ethiopia.



METHODS: Institution based cross-sectional study design was employed from April 1/2018-Sep 30/2019. Data were collected from a sample of consecutively selected 423 RTA survivors through an interviewer-administered technique. A pre-tested post-traumatic stress disorder Checklist-Specific version (PCL-S) tool was used to screen PTSD. Data were entered and analysed using SPSS 22 software. A logistic regression model was fitted to identify determinants of PTSD. An adjusted odds ratio (AOR) with a 95% confidence interval was computed to determine the level of significance with a p-value of less than 0.05.



RESULT: A total of 416 participants were included in the study and the response rate was 98.6%. The prevalence of probable PTSD among RTA survivors was 15.4% (64). After adjusting for the effects of potential confounding variables; time since accident (30-90 days) (AOR = 0.33; 95%CI (0.15, 0.73), history of previous road traffic accident (AOR = 2.67; 95%CI (1.23, 5.77), depressive symptoms (AOR = 2.5, 95% CI (1.10, 6.10)) and common mental disorder (AOR = 12.78, 95% CI (5.56, 29.36)) were significant determinants of PTSD.



CONCLUSION: The prevalence of probable PTSD in the current study was high (15.4%). Time since accident, history of a previous road traffic accident, having depressive symptoms and common mental disorder were significant determinants of PTSD. RTA survivors attending adult Emergency and orthopedic clinics need to be screened for PTSD and get appropriate management.

Language: en