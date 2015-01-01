Abstract

Childhood exposure to violence can have serious consequences for children's social-emotional development and maltreatment risk. However, growing evidence suggests that these negative outcomes are not inevitable. In order to identify personal and environmental factors contributing to the resilience of youth involved with child welfare and exposed to IPV and other violence, and then compare these factors between Latino and non-Latino youth, this study examined data from the National Survey of Child and Adolescent Well-being II corresponding to 601 youth ages 11-17.5 under child maltreatment investigation. Sequential structural equation modeling was used to examine the racial/ethnic differences in the relationship patterns between exposure to violence and personal and environmental protective factors on mental health, risky behaviors, and school engagement. Social and adaptive skills moderated the negative effects of youth-reported exposure to severe violence on mental health; caring adults moderated the negative effects of mother-reported IPV exposure on school engagement; and spirituality moderated the relationship between youth-reported mild violence and school engagement. Maternal monitoring had more positive effects on Latinos' mental health than on "other" youth's, despite stronger negative effects of exposure to mild violence were identified among Latinos.



FINDINGS from this study support the implementation of programs that prevent child maltreatment and IPV and enhance youth's resilience by building connections (e.g., mentoring), developing personal strengths (e.g., social and adaptive skills), and enhancing parental monitoring among Latinos.

Language: en