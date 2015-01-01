Abstract

This study aims to investigate the current situation and influencing factors of violence exposure in lifetime among Chinese middle school students. A sample of 2959 middle school students (Mage = 15.92 years, SD = 1.89) were investigated by Community Experiences Questionnaire (CEQ), Peer Group Questionnaire and the General Questionnaire. The results showed that participants had higher scores on violence exposure (both victimization and witnessing) in community than that in the family; participants from single parent family, with lower parent education level, with growing up in rural areas, with non-nuclear family or with siblings reported significantly higher scores; male students also scored significantly higher than female students in domestic and community violence exposure. The analysis of stepwise multiple regression indicated that gender and deviant behaviors of peers were significant influencing factors for the violence exposure of the subjects. Considering the huge negative effects of violence exposure on middle school students who are in their critical mental and physical development stage in their life, it is necessary for parents and society to offer forceful support in violence exposure prevention and effectively handle problems raised by existing violence exposure.

