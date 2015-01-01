SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Treacy M, Nohilly M. Child. Youth Serv. Rev. 2020; 113: e105009.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.childyouth.2020.105009

Background
Protecting children from child abuse are key societal and educational priorities internationally; however, teacher training has often been neglected. Recent legislative changes in Ireland place additional responsibilities on teachers including mandated reporting and assisting.

Objective
This research aimed to determine the experience of Deputy Liaison Persons (DLPs) as they implement these changes, with a specific focus on their experiences of, and desires for, training.
Participants
The research was conducted with 387 DLPs in Ireland--typically primary school principals.

Method
This was a mixed methods study in which an online survey constituting closed and open questions was emailed to all primary schools in Ireland (approximately 3248). 387 DLPs responded to the national survey reflecting a response rate of 12.01%.

Results
The findings indicate low satisfaction rates amongst DLPs in relation to child protection training, an over-reliance on online child protection training for Irish primary school teachers, poor participation rates of school Boards of Management in child protection training, and calls for expanded child protection training that would include all school staff and be provided on a regular and ongoing basis. Furthermore, the findings suggest a compliance culture in which schools are striving to comply with procedures and requirements.

Conclusions
Child protection training and supports provided to teachers need to be redesigned to include avenues for progression, in addition to more face-to-face engagement. An increased emphasis on teacher change is required where less tangible factors such as teacher beliefs and conceptions can be challenged and explored in order to change teacher practice.


Child abuse; Child protection; Mandated reporting; Professional development; Teacher change; Teacher training

