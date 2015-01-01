Abstract

In 2014 Mexico created the General Law for the Protection of Children and Adolescents, which establishes a new organization of the child protection system that legally complies with the requirements of international treaties. Since this change, the focus of attention of policy makers, civil society organizations and society in general has been on child protection. However, not many studies have addressed the Mexican child protection system. This research aims to present the evolution of the system, its structure, remaining gaps and provide suggestions for policy, research, and practice. We conclude that the system is legally well embedded, however, it is necessary to strengthen the institutions with economic resources and trained personnel to carry out adequate practices to implement the system that is legally portrayed. There is a need to update the available information on the situation of children in order to evaluate the system and carry out appropriate research that will serve as a basis for new practices.

Language: en