Liu T, O'Brien JE, Li W, Zhu Y. Child. Youth Serv. Rev. 2020; 112: e104919.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.childyouth.2020.104919

This study used data from a cross-sectional household survey conducted in Wuhan (N = 985) to investigate child victimization in China. Multiple binary logistic regression analyses were performed to examine the effects of parental health and inter-parental relationship on different types of child victimization. Subsequently, two ordered logistic regressions were performed to examine the effects of parental health problems and inter-parental relationships on types of child victimization.

RESULTS indicate that 28.1% of parents in the current sample reported their children had experienced at least one type of victimization, and 14.6% reported two or more types. Furthermore, problematic inter-parental relationships and poor parental health increased the likelihood of children experiencing more than one type of victimization. Implications for policy and practice are discussed.


Child victimization; China; Family characteristics; Juvenile Victimization Questionnaire (JVQ); Parental characteristics

