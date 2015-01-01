SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Beltrán-Catalán M, Cruz-Catalan E. Child. Youth Serv. Rev. 2020; 111: e104844.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.childyouth.2020.104844

The absence of agreement on the measurement of bullying victimization hinders bullying identification and intervention. There is not empirical data about the duration of bullying victimization. A cross-sectional study was conducted with 404 students, 23.48% of total students of a Spanish district. Self-perceived duration of bullying was evaluated considering two instrument structures: a general bullying question and multiple specific bullying questions. The mean of bullying victimization was 2 years in the specific questions and 3 years in the general question. Both measurement structures coincided in the classification of 90% of the cases, but the specific bullying victimization questions reported more victims.

RESULTS have implications in the time-frame assumed to measure bullying victimization and start to fill a gap in the literature.


Bullying; Duration of bullying; How long bullying last; Measurement; Self-report; Victimization

