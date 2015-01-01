Abstract

Relying on social information processing theory and the transactional model of appraisal and coping, an integrated model was developed to explain how psychological factors and situational factors affect the various participant roles of peer bystanders in school bullying situations. Data were collected through a cross-sectional survey administered to 1491 students (mean age = 13.0 years, range 9-18 years; boys = 52.9%) in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. The results of structural equation modeling (SEM) revealed that peer bystanders' levels of self-efficacy and bullying-related norms were negatively associated with probully behaviors, while empathic concern was a robust predictor of defender behaviors. Three situational variables (popularity, teacher-student interactions, and bullying-related norms) were indirectly associated with defender behaviors and were statistically significant predictors of the three types of appraisals (threat, challenge, and control appraisals) as mediator variables. The model also indicated that two control variables (gender, grade level) were directly and indirectly associated with participant roles of peer bystanders. This study provides empirical support for the importance of understanding peer bystanders in school bullying situations. Implications for theory and practice are discussed.

