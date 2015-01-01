SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Pei F, McCarthy KS, Wang X, Beaujolais B, Yoon S. Child. Youth Serv. Rev. 2020; 110: e104810.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.childyouth.2020.104810

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Although researchers and practitioners keep working on identifying efficacious interventions for children with maltreatment experiences, few studies explore the perspective of the clinicians for their perspective of the critical components of interventions to promote resilience among maltreated children. To address this research gap, 27 interviews were conducted with clinicians to examine the critical components that should be incorporated into interventions. Four primary themes were captured from practitioners' perspective: (1) therapist characteristics; (2) caregiver characteristics; (3) community influences; and, (4) post-treatment support.

FINDINGS of this study benefit the improvement of future clinical interventions to promote the resilience of maltreated children.


Language: en

Keywords

Child maltreatment; Interventions; Qualitative study; Resilience

