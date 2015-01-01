|
Fondren K, Lawson M, Speidel R, McDonnell CG, Valentino K. Child. Youth Serv. Rev. 2020; 109: e104691.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
Exposure to trauma during childhood is highly prevalent. This review seeks to evaluate the current state of the literature in regard to trauma-informed care within the school setting. A number of models have been put forth to describe broad trauma-informed approaches integrated within school systems, which incorporate trauma-sensitive care and practices within the broader structure of an organization. The goal of this paper was to systematically review papers detailing relevant interventions to the provision of trauma-informed and trauma-responsive practices within schools. Using a three-tiered system of service delivery as our organizing framework (where the level of support increases across tiers depending on the student's individual needs), the research that has evaluated the efficacy of trauma-informed interventions is reviewed.
