Journal Article

Citation

Witte S. Child. Youth Serv. Rev. 2020; 108: e104551.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.childyouth.2019.104551

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In cases of child maltreatment, many different professional groups and institutions are involved. This involvement, in general, leads to the creation of documents, which are commonly referred to as case files, charts, or administrative data. Although their original aim is to facilitate communication, document procedures, and legitimize actions, case files are frequently used in research on various issues related to child protection. However, no methodological framework for conducting case file analysis exists to date. First, the article proposes a three-step model for the process of case file keeping, including aspects on the level of information gathering, processing, and presentation. Second, the different types of research questions investigated and the methods used in case file analyses in child protection research are shown based on the review of 219 scientific articles. Third, drawing on the first two parts, challenges of case file analysis in child protection research are summarized following different steps of the research process. Recommendations for the use of case files in child protection research are given.


Language: en

Keywords

Case file analysis; Child protection; Review

