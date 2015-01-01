Abstract

Social and emotional competencies have gained importance given their relation with high prosocial behavior and low violence. Social Networking Sites have become a key context for adolescents' interpersonal relationships. Thus, it could be useful to discover if social and emotional competencies are expressed differently when using electronic devices and if their expression, together with the use of emotional content online, are related to cyberbullying. The aim of this study was to explore the relations among social and emotional competencies, emotional content online, cybervictimization, and cyberperpetration. A descriptive cross-sectional study was carried out with a representative sample of 2114 Andalusian adolescents (50.9% girls; Mage= 13.79 years old, SD = 1.40).



RESULTS showed that a high level of social and emotional competencies was negatively related to cybervictimization and cyberperpetration, and it was related to more use of emotional content online. Using more emotional content online was related to more cybervictimization and cyberperpetration. Also having a high level of social and emotional competencies protected against cyberbullying, but an excessive use of emotions online was a risk factor. Insights for the development of future interventions including emotional management online and promotion of positive online interaction are highlighted.

