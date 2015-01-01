|
Marín-López I, Zych I, Ortega-Ruiz R, Hunter SC, Llorent VJ. Child. Youth Serv. Rev. 2020; 108: e104647.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
Social and emotional competencies have gained importance given their relation with high prosocial behavior and low violence. Social Networking Sites have become a key context for adolescents' interpersonal relationships. Thus, it could be useful to discover if social and emotional competencies are expressed differently when using electronic devices and if their expression, together with the use of emotional content online, are related to cyberbullying. The aim of this study was to explore the relations among social and emotional competencies, emotional content online, cybervictimization, and cyberperpetration. A descriptive cross-sectional study was carried out with a representative sample of 2114 Andalusian adolescents (50.9% girls; Mage= 13.79 years old, SD = 1.40).
Cyberbullying; Emotional competencies; Emotions online; Risk and protective factors; Social competencies